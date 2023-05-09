Labor has committed more than $364 million in funding for the delivery of the Voice to Parliament referendum expected to go ahead later this year, including information pamphlets and a neutral public civics campaign.

The majority of the funding will be handed to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), which will be furnished with $336.6 million over the next two years to deliver the referendum, $10.6 million of which will be spent on producing “information pamphlets” for the Yes and No cases for distribution to households across the country.

“We are continuing to deliver on our commitment to implement the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full,” Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney and Indigenous Health Assistant Minister Malarndirri McCarthy said in a joint statement.