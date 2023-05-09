The Albanese government claims its federal budget includes the “most significant single-year investment in women’s equality in at least the last 40 years”.

Yet the three big-ticket welfare reforms in the women’s budget statement are not actually gender specific. According to the government, however, they will benefit women.

While Labor’s October budget invested in cheaper childcare and expanded paid parental leave, this budget prioritises “supporting women facing disadvantage, including single parents, and low-income workers across the care and support sector”.