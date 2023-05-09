It has only been seven months since the last budget in October, when Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivered his first budget out of sync. And despite the abbreviated interstice, this budget reports one of the biggest revenue forecast misses in the history of budgets.

The government — whoops! — expects to collect an astonishing $42 billion more than it expected to this financial year and will deliver a surplus.

A little while ago, budgets were forecasting deficits for eternity. And then zip, bam, pow, we find ourselves with a surplus nestled neatly in the palms of our hands. A small one, admittedly, at just $4 billion in 2022-23, but still, a most surprising result. The government has called it an “extraordinary fiscal turnaround”.