This is the Albanese government’s big budget. But does it contain the payoff Labor voters dreamed of?

Here’s why this budget counts: the first was an urgent mini-budget, and the next will probably be the final hurrah before an election campaign.

This is where Labor’s true values should shine. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers have been in office for a year now, with the public service at their disposal. That is plenty of time to develop policy that can reshape Australia to be fairer and better.