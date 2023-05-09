What a difference three years makes.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers was able to declare a forecasted surplus in Tuesday’s budget, but barely dared to gloat in his speech to Parliament.

“We are now forecasting a small surplus in 2022-23, which would be the first in 15 years,” he said. He also acknowledged it was likely a one-off that would be followed by a $13.9 billion deficit the following financial year.