The Albanese government will reduce power bills for small businesses and select households with “targeted rebates” over the next financial year, as it commits to a suite of energy relief measures.

In its second federal budget, Labor announced it would establish a $1.5 billion Energy Bill Relief Fund (EBRF) to ease cost-of-living pressures, after gas and electricity costs were expected in November 2022 to rise 20% and 36% respectively over the next year.

The fund emerges as part of a $3 billion commitment to energy relief measures, co-funded by the states, which the Albanese government predicts could lower power bills by $500 for around 5 million households.