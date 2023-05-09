The federal government has admitted it has no idea how much the total cost of the AUKUS program will be.
A Defence Department statement about “fiscal risks” contained in Tuesday’s budget says it’s currently impossible to calculate the total cost of the nuclear-powered submarine program.
“The total costs associated with the program will not be known until design and production processes are settled and commercial and other arrangements are finalised between governments and delivery partners,” the statement says.
