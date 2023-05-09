The ABC and SBS will receive a combined investment of $7.7 billion over the next five years, as the Albanese government extends the funding cycles of both broadcasters to protect their operating budgets from “political interference”.

Labor’s second federal budget provides the ABC with $6 billion in funding until 2027, while the SBS gets $1.8 billion, most of which has been allocated to the operating budgets of each broadcaster.

Investment at the ABC will see $7.6 billion committed to its operating budget across television, radio and digital, adding to the $83.7 million in reinstated funding provided by Labor in its first budget last October.