Securing the jobs of workers who’ve kept our lights on for decades will be one of the top priorities of the National Net Zero Authority (NNZA), a new agency that will steer Australia’s transition away from polluting fossil fuels.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the government would empower the agency, which will cost $23 million in its first year, to focus on any obstacles to green job creation and investment, while functioning as a “one-stop shop” for prospective renewable industry companies looking to move into the regions.

An interim NNZA will launch on July 1, with an independent chair supported by an advisory board that will refine the functions and powers of the authority to be legislated in Parliament within the next 12 months.