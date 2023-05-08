The Albanese government is targeting Australian women with a social media advertising campaign in the lead-up to the budget, albeit with a more muted effort than in years past.

Compared with the Coalition government’s big cash-splash campaigns for the past few budgets, the Labor government is running a more restrained campaign for its first full-year federal budget according to Meta’s advertising library.

Digital advertising on platforms like Facebook allows advertisers to micro-target messages to specific demographics, whereas organic posts from Facebook pages typically reach an account’s existing audience.