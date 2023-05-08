The Albanese government has announced $14.7 million dollars in funding to improve criminal justice responses to sexual violence. The resourcing — which includes funds to establish an Australian Law Reform Commission inquiry into justice responses to sexual violence — was paired with a commitment to “continue to listen” to survivors.

This is an opportunity to demonstrate leadership, for there is only so much individuals can achieve in the face of institutional power until those institutions change — or are compelled to. This is where governments, with the mandate of the community they represent, can ensure that the interests of that community are taken seriously.

When it comes to the criminal justice system, this is particularly important because, so often, that institution labours under a misapprehension that things are done right simply because they have always been done that way.