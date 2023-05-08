Economists say it’s possible tomorrow’s federal budget could provide meaningful cost-of-living relief without adding to inflation.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said a $14.6 billion cost-of-living package will be the centrepiece of the budget, helping households pay their energy bills — without making inflation worse.

“What we’ve tried to do with this $14.6 billion cost-of-living package is calibrated in a way that doesn’t add to inflation,” Chalmers told ABC Radio on Monday morning.