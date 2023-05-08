As we approach Tuesday’s federal budget, the economic situation is one in which Labor supporters ought to be looking forward to some major progress. Australia has effectively reached full employment (when there are roughly as many employment vacancies as jobseekers) for the first time in 50 years. As a result, the number of recipients of JobSeeker benefits has fallen sharply, meaning the cost of increasing those benefits is less than it has been in many years.

Windfall tax revenues have returned the “headline” budget starting point to surplus. In real terms, the situation is even better than that. Because the rate of interest on public debt is below the inflation rate, the real value of debt is declining automatically. The ratio of public debt to GDP is falling even faster, and is far below the level considered acceptable in most developed countries. The sharp increase in the debt-GDP ratio — foreseen as recently as a year ago — now looks modest, if it happens at all.

(Source: Parliamentary Budget Office)

The government has flagged some increases in resource rent taxes that will improve the budget position a little further. There is plenty of room to raise more revenue, thanks to the failure of the previous government to close loopholes. Superannuation concessions, negative gearing, franking credits and a wide variety of tax rorts could be closed off, allowing us to meet vital needs in health, education and aged care.