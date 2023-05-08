Over the past decade, the mass-ness of media has been kept on life support through social media distribution and private equity investment. Now, those bubbles have burst.

It’s the hard truth behind most media stories floating around at the moment: from the entertaining — such as the Fox implosion — to the conflict in the writers’ strike in Hollywood.

Some go largely unreported, only found deep in corporate reports, like the tapering off of digital subscription growth. Others are just sad (for journalists, at least), like the failure of what we once hoped were the big digital plays for the future, such as Buzzfeed News and Vice.