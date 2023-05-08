Minister for Indigenous Affairs Linda Burney was busy in Mparntwe (Alice Springs) over the weekend meeting with a host of community organisations, service providers and Aboriginal representation from across the region.

Apart from the odd tweet, most of her meetings (in which she was flanked at times by Minister for Education Jason Clare and member for Lingiari Marion Scrymgour) were kept quiet from the media, but locally there was much chatter about the federal government’s $250 million “bush” budget for Central Australia and how it would be spent.

While a portion has already been allocated to infrastructure, connectivity, community safety, health, education, housing (and the list goes on), $90 million of unallocated funds will be left in the hands of a soon-to-be established local leadership team to decide where and how to spend it.