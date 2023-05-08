The public inquiry into the handling of the Bruce Lehrmann prosecution has heard ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold may have breached his ethical obligations in several material respects, including in the making of “knowingly false” statements to the ACT Supreme Court.

The inquiry opened on Monday morning, calling Drumgold as the first witness.

After agreeing his role as a prosecutor required him to ensure the integrity of criminal trials and to conduct himself at all times with fairness and objectivity, Drumgold was asked a series of questions regarding the nature of advice he’d given TV presenter Lisa Wilkinson mid-last year with respect to her controversial Logies speech.