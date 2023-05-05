A regional mayor and his council colleague in the western New South Wales town of Coonamble have levelled defamation threats against a community radio station for questioning ongoing delays to a local infrastructure project.

At the core of the dispute are on-air comments made on February 13 by Coonamble Community Radio host Don Schieb, which questioned the cause of delays to the Coonamble Artesian Spa project. The project is a local development that the council promises will boost tourism to the region with the support of a $5.5 million grant from the NSW government’s Regional Tourism Activation Fund.

While on-air, Schieb questioned whether the project, for which a feasibility assessment was first carried out in 2010, had been subject to delays as a result of alleged politicking, as the council considers several site locations.