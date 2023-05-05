Leading progressives appear to be getting their censorship on again. NSW Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi is the latest, suing One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson over a tweet in which she asked why Farqui didn’t “piss off back to Pakistan”. This was in response to Faruqi having essayed a tweet on the death of Elizabeth II, saying she could not mourn the deceased leader of a “racist empire”. Faruqi has served notice under 18C.

This comes two days after Sydney MLA Alex Greenwich threatened to sue Mark Latham for defamation, and possibly harassment, for a tweet Latham wrote suggesting the combination of Greenwich being gay and some of the unwanted effects of anal intercourse made Greenwich a “disgusting” person, which is about as much detail as I’ll go into for a lunchtime read.

The irritation and anger of both can be understood, particularly Greenwich’s. Hanson’s tweet suggested that you had to accept everything about a country to live there, or to commit to it, while Latham’s was designed to take a universal human activity and a certain aspect of it to humiliate and embarrass Greenwich. Takes a couple of days to walk that stuff off.