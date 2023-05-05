Australian companies have been unwittingly paying to advertise on at least 100 YouTube videos that spruik climate change as a hoax or exaggeration, according to a new report that claims this violates Google’s policy banning creators from receiving advertising dollars from climate disinformation.

Some 200 videos were scrutinised by researchers from the Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) coalition, which found Google had failed to demonetise 50% of them as of Wednesday. With views exceeding 73 million and counting, the total ad dollar value could be as high as nearly $2 million, according to Crikey’s calculation.

But researchers said the 100 videos identified were the “tip of the iceberg”, and that a further 100 videos meet the CAAD’s definition of climate disinformation but were not captured by Google’s narrower definition in its misinformation policy, introduced in 2021.