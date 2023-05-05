The campaign to free Julian Assange has been buoyed by hardened language used by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the support of Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, as the issue of the WikiLeaks co-founder’s imprisonment returns to global prominence.

Renewed optimism lifted the campaign on Friday morning, after Albanese, in an interview with the ABC from London overnight, aired frustrations with the government’s gridlocked diplomatic efforts to free Assange. Dutton, speaking to the broadcaster’s Radio National on Friday morning, offered the Coalition’s support.

Assange’s brother, Gabriel Shipton, said the interview marked the latest in a series of significant developments in the pursuit of his brother’s freedom, and signalled the government has taken up a hardened footing on the issue.