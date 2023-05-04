While the media have been snaffling up soundbites from the various No camps for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, the brains behind the Yes campaigns have been getting on with it.

Key figures in the push for a Yes vote are spread across several groups with overlapping membership and goals: From the Heart, the Uluru Dialogue and the Australians for Indigenous Constitutional Recognition, as well as the First Nations Referendum Working Group advising the government on the mechanics of the referendum.

These groups are made up of a diverse coalition of academics and activists, many of whom have been battle-hardened by years of fighting for Indigenous recognition in the constitution. They’re complemented by several hard-headed and savvy political operatives, some with much more conservative backgrounds than you might expect.