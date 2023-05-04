“There is nothing scarier than war — painful and tragic,” said Sevgil Musaieva, editor-in-chief of Ukraine’s leading news site Ukrainska Pravda, at a recent panel. “But it’s scarier when it is in your own country and you have to cover it on a daily basis.”

War is the ultimate disrupter. In Ukraine right now, it’s disrupting the idea of what a media ecosystem can look like, particularly outside the Anglophone centres of London and New York. It’s propelling Ukraine over the era of oligarch-owned, ad-supported, clickbait tabloidism that lies like a dead hand over our own mass media.

While we’re twittering about 20th-century concepts of great power politics, Ukraine’s 21st-century media is emerging out of opposition to the country’s post-Soviet history of Russian domination, authoritarianism and corruption. There’s an assertion of Ukrainian national identity: young, feminised, diverse, digitally distributed, and focused on accountability and democracy.