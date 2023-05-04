“Just finished an exclusive interview with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who’s flown to London for the coronation,” promised Piers Morgan, a man whose unearned smugness sizzles at room temperature like liquid nitrogen. Even his tweets appear to smirk. “We discussed everything from the Monarchy/Royals to China, Biden, Trump, cancel culture, gender, Ashes & Dame Edna.”

Earlier this week we said Albanese had spent the whole of the previous weekend putting every single step wrong. Turns out we’d spoken too soon by limiting it to a weekend.

“I like fighting Tories. That’s what I do,” Albanese famously said over a decade ago. And how better to demonstrate that than to return to the United Kingdom as a representative of the most enthusiastic and servile remnant of its empire, to swear an oath of allegiance to our new king? What more brutal shellacking could the forces of reaction endure than an exclusive interview with the sneering emblem of right-wing tabloid journalism (Morgan once was publicly rebuked by Rupert Murdoch for being beneath the ethical standards of the News of the World)?