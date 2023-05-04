A report into Australian poverty has recommended the government target rising inequality in next week’s budget.

The interim report from the Senate’s poverty inquiry, released on Thursday afternoon, paints a grim picture of the state of inequality in a country where 3 million live below the poverty line.

Committee chair and Greens Senator Janet Rice said the Albanese government needed a “wake-up call” and urged it to quit “tinkering around the edges” of the welfare system.