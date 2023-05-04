Things are more depressing than they once were, Gawker founder Nick Denton noted in a recent interview. Given the times that “once were” ended with Denton being potentially sued for tens of millions of dollars arising from Hulk Hogan’s libel suit, that’s quite a claim. All the more so, when you recall that the libel suit was funded by Peter Thiel, a purported libertarian, to get back at Gawker for outing his sexuality.

But, well, it checks out, as they say. Denton was speaking in an interview concerning the closure of Buzzfeed News, the service once touted as the future of news delivery and now wholly shuttered. It appears that while it was doing the interview, news broke that Vice News was reportedly filing for bankruptcy — US Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows it to keep trading and reorganise.

The site was worth close to US$6 billion a few years ago. Or was assessed as being of such worth. Which gives a clue as to what’s going on.