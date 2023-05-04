Former Collingwood Football Club president and TV personality Eddie McGuire landed in hot water this week after he said the Northern Territory was in “complete disarray socially” and therefore unlikely to be next in line for an AFL football team.

He was told to butt out of territory affairs, cease taking “pot shots” from the comfort of the eastern seaboard, and stop spotlighting Central Australia for all the wrong reasons. But from Alice Springs, town councillor and Alyawarre man Michael Liddle called his comments “dead true”.

“I don’t know how across the board Eddie McGuire is regarding Aboriginal lives in the NT, I don’t know what his intel is, but I don’t really care. What he said could not be truer,” Liddle, the town councillor behind the February decision to pause community football in Alice Springs, told Crikey.