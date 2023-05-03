Former prime minister Scott Morrison has further enhanced his international think tank credentials by joining the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), a policy centre based in Washington.

Morrison is an honorary member of the CNAS strategic advisory board. He noted the appointment in his parliamentary register of interests yesterday, as revealed by transparency website Open Politics.

The CNAS describes itself as politically bipartisan. It is home to a host of powerful business, military and diplomatic figures. It was co-founded in 2007 by Kurt Campbell, who is now co-ordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs in the Biden administration.