Scott Morrison, our norm-busting former prime minister, is reportedly ready to move to a post-politics role with a UK defence business in “the AUKUS space” — a genius step given Morrison was responsible for engineering the AUKUS agreement in the first place. Whether or not it is ethical is a whole other question.

If reports are true, Morrison’s AUKUS is on its way to becoming the jobs provider of choice for former Coalition cabinet ministers. First was “ambassador” Joe Hockey, then Christopher Pyne. And now, perhaps, Morrison. A prime minister, a treasurer and a defence minister — not a bad lineup, all of them with Morrison to thank.

(Grain-of-salt warning: we should pause to point out that the Canberra press gallery, source of the Morrison defence story, has a patchy record at best with the phenomenon of the former prime minister. He has neither confirmed nor denied the story. Crikey sought his comment but received no response by deadline. We plough on.)