There was barely a wet eye in the house among Qantas’ engineers, pilots, cabin crew and middle management when the departure of longtime chief executive Alan Joyce was finally announced yesterday.

Still, his replacement, Qantas chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson, will have to cool her heels until Joyce completes a six-month victory lap ending with a triumphant annual general meeting. It’s there shareholders should lock in the last tranche of bonuses that will see Joyce walk away at least $125 million richer for his 15 years as CEO. He will also get millions in post-employment travel up the front of the plane, as will his husband, as per the airline’s remuneration scheme.

If shareholders love him and customers increasingly dislike him after enduring a year of post-COVID chaos, his staff hold mixed views. He is more loved by employees at the top where he had feathered the nests of senior management, and far less popular with on-the-ground workers.