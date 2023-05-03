The connection between healthy liberal democracies and independent, fearless journalism is well documented. Unfortunately, those in power scrutinised by journalists have stepped up the use of laws to intimidate and silence public interest reporting.

A recent study by the Thomson Reuters Foundation found that 47.6% of survey respondents said their media organisation had faced legal threats based on their journalism. The foundation provides training and professional development for journalists globally and 493 of its alumni responded to the survey.

The usual suspects, such as Russia, Belarus, Myanmar and China, led the way in weaponising the law to intimidate journalists. In these countries, you are likely to end up in jail if you report independently and critically. In 2022, 363 journalists worldwide were jailed for doing their job, the Committee to Protect Journalists reported. That’s blatant, high-level “lawfare” mainly practised in dictatorships and autocracies.