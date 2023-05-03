NSW Police has opened an investigation into an officer after an activist claimed a court was shown false quotes attributed to him.
Activist Drew Pavlou said a senior constable, who interviewed him in connection with a protest in Sydney last year, included the alleged false quotes in a statement that was contained in a brief of evidence.
Documents seen by Crikey show the officer claimed Pavlou had “laughed” at the suggestion Australia should be “accepting of all cultures”.
