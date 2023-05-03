The employer of a journalist whose home was raided in Western Australia after photographing the relocation of sacred rock art from a gas-fed fertiliser plant in the Pilbara is “concerned” about the distress caused by a police search on her home, conducted hours later.

Ngaarda Media journalist Eliza Kloser was reportedly stopped by two police patrols as she was leaving the site last Friday morning, before she was met by WA police, who arrived at her home again with a search warrant later that afternoon.

“Her home was searched extensively by police and an SD card was removed from a camera,” Ngaarda Media CEO Tangiora Hinaki told Crikey in a statement.