Budget leaks are common enough a week out from the big night in Canberra. But they are generally damp squibs, either controlled drops or minor revelations that don’t tell us anything that interesting.

But the big story this year is different. The scoop (if that’s what it is) from the Seven Network’s Mark Riley that Labor plans to increase the rate of JobSeeker for older recipients has had a significant impact on the political debate. Welfare activists are aghast. Backbench MPs are rushing to background Guardian Australia journalists. Treasurer Jim Chalmers is being forced to hose it down.

One reason Riley’s leak appears to have gained traction is that it appears so plausible. A carve-out for older jobseekers reeks of focus group politics. It also appears to confirm some of the government’s previous backgrounding. Over-55s on JobSeeker already have slightly relaxed mutual obligation requirements, and over-60s in long-term unemployment receive a higher fortnightly payment.