On the night of Labor’s election in May last year, Anthony Albanese paid tribute to his mother, the late Maryanne Ellery, who raised him alone in inner-city public housing.

Ellery suffered from rheumatoid arthritis. Her source of income was the invalid pension, an earlier version of today’s disability support pension. That night, Albanese felt her “beaming down” on his election as prime minister.

Almost a year later and Albanese’s deployment of his personal narrative is losing credibility. He needs to rescue his very public relationship with his past, and the federal budget next week is likely to include two changes to this effect.