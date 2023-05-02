“Why gag people?” former prime minister Tony Abbott asked The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday after he was initially blocked from appearing before the committee looking into the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Much like his latest successor in the Liberal Party leadership, Peter Dutton, Abbott simply cannot believe that this process — the subject of several detailed reports and blanket media coverage — “is being rushed through with so little scrutiny”.

Indeed, it’s truly staggering to look at all the different places where Abbott is being prevented from applying that scrutiny. Apart from his silencing in the Nine papers, it’s been *weeks* since he’s had the opportunity to be censored in The Australian’s commentary pages, or to be forced to be quiet in Spectator Australia. If that wasn’t enough, the muzzling he suffered at the hands of his 613,000 Twitter followers yesterday was truly abhorrent.