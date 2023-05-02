Unionised staff at SBS are pushing management for new pay grades and career progression, as staff prepare to vote on a new pay deal tabled by management in the coming days, Crikey understands.

The deal offered by SBS leadership would see staff receive a 9.5% pay increase over three years, until February 2026. Workers would get a 4% bump in the first year, back-paid to February 7 this year, along with 3% in the second, and the remaining 2.5% in the third year.

SBS leadership is currently in talks with two unions — the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) and the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) — which are pushing for a revised deal that includes a string of proposed changes to working conditions.