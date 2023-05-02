India has become the world’s most populous country, with its estimated 1.4286 billion people overtaking mainland China’s 1.4257 billion as of the end of April, according to the latest United Nations estimates.

This changing of the guard has come quicker than previously expected, with earlier reports estimating that India wouldn’t surpass China until later this decade. But the timing has been accelerated by China’s fertility rate continuing to wallow, with a 2022 estimate of only 1.18 births per woman compared to a replacement rate of 2.1 births, which would keep the population steady.

These precise population numbers are educated “guesstimates” by statisticians, assumptions made on the back of China’s 2020 census and India’s older 2011 census — combined with data on births and deaths. But nonetheless, this is the first time since the 1950s that China hasn’t been the world’s most populous nation.