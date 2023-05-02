Michael Bradley was Crikey’s lawyer in Lachlan Murdoch’s case against Private Media.

Lachlan Murdoch had just doubled the size of his case against Crikey, and the tactical choice to now sue over the August republication of Bernard Keane’s original June article was as obscure to us as his original decision to not do so.

However, that’s where we now were, and Murdoch’s change of plan presented both the necessity and an opportunity for Crikey to likewise expand its defence. The basics of the claim were identical for both article publications, since the “unindicted co-conspirator” line had remained.