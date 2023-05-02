An “ultraconservative” advocacy group considered to be one of Europe’s most significant religious extremist anti-LGBTQIA+ forces is looking to hire in Australia.

Midway through April, CitizenGO posted a job advertisement for a campaigns director to work from Sydney, Australia.

“As a Global Campaigner, you will support and help lead the research, development, prepare and run the campaigns on a range of global issues, helping to channel the time and money of our members in the most effective ways possible,” the job listing said.

CitizenGO was founded in 2013 in Spain by Catholic conservative group HazteOir, which rose to fame for its controversial anti-transgender bus tour in 2017 before folding into the new group.

Employing organising efforts similar to those of Change.org but for conservative politics, the group describes itself as “a community of active citizens who work together, using online petitions and action alerts as a resource, to defend and promote life, family and liberty”.

CitizenGO has courted controversy in the past for its campaigns, methods and links to Russia. The organisation regularly campaigns against LGBTQIA+ causes, from supporting an anti-gay law in Russia in 2013 to calling for a boycott of Cadbury Creme Eggs because an ad featured a same-sex couple. The organisation has been accused of paying people to spread misinformation and of running “smear campaigns” that led to the temporary closure of Kenyan family planning clinics.

In 2021, it was reported that CitizenGO received large donations from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “right arm for operations of political interference in Europe” Konstantin Malofeev despite the organisation claiming it is only funded by small donations from the public.

While not very active in Australia in the past, CitizenGO has previously featured Australia-focused petitions like “Mandate Religion Question in 2026 Census”, “Protect Children Born Alive After Failed Abortions” and “Say NO to Religious Discrimination Against Christians”.

The group also made a submission to last year’s Australian Law Reform Commission’s review of religious educational institutions and anti-discrimination laws. The submission was signed off by Greg Bondar, who is the NSW state director of Christian lobby group FamilyVoice Australia and listed as CitizenGO’s Australian national campaign director. Bondar told Crikey that he has referred and encouraged people to apply for the role.

The campaign director’s job description gives little specifics about what, if anything, the organisation will do in Australia — although it does note that the role will have a global focus.

CitizenGO did not respond to a request for comment.

Could organisations like CitizenGO disrupt the well-being and stability of Australian society? Let us know your thoughts by writing to letters@crikey.com.au. Please include your full name to be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.