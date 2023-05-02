Every new prime minister — assuming they ever enjoy a period of genuine popularity — must at some point face the moment when the initial shine begins to fade. After a relatively stumble-free year, Anthony Albanese has, with the smooth efficiency typical of his administration, crammed a remarkable number of such moments into a single weekend. As April became May, Albanese and his team managed the impressive feat of failing to put a single foot right, achieving a combination of communication and policy that was so tone-deaf, so discordant and so oddly timed, it would make The Shaggs cover their ears.
April 27: That tone was set with Albanese lightheartedly telling workers at a newly opened biscuit factory about his own childhood living near a Wagon Wheel factory, benefitting from the generosity of workers, and weirdly kind of encouraging them not to do the same thing: “As kids we would go down to the workforce — now, [I’m] not suggesting that the workers here should do this for local kids — but we would just stand outside, and we’d always get broken Wagon Wheels and biscuits,” he said.
It was a kind of synecdoche of his rhetoric for the coming days: with Australia facing a housing crisis and a cost-of-living crisis, with inequality currently in its “roid-rage” phase, and Labor under increasing pressure to raise the JobSeeker rate above poverty levels, Albanese decided it was time to splash out on some luxuries.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.