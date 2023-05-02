Every new prime minister — assuming they ever enjoy a period of genuine popularity — must at some point face the moment when the initial shine begins to fade. After a relatively stumble-free year, Anthony Albanese has, with the smooth efficiency typical of his administration, crammed a remarkable number of such moments into a single weekend. As April became May, Albanese and his team managed the impressive feat of failing to put a single foot right, achieving a combination of communication and policy that was so tone-deaf, so discordant and so oddly timed, it would make The Shaggs cover their ears.

April 27: That tone was set with Albanese lightheartedly telling workers at a newly opened biscuit factory about his own childhood living near a Wagon Wheel factory, benefitting from the generosity of workers, and weirdly kind of encouraging them not to do the same thing: “As kids we would go down to the workforce — now, [I’m] not suggesting that the workers here should do this for local kids — but we would just stand outside, and we’d always get broken Wagon Wheels and biscuits,” he said.

It was a kind of synecdoche of his rhetoric for the coming days: with Australia facing a housing crisis and a cost-of-living crisis, with inequality currently in its “roid-rage” phase, and Labor under increasing pressure to raise the JobSeeker rate above poverty levels, Albanese decided it was time to splash out on some luxuries.