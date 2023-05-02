In America, the fate of the abortion drug mifepristone is currently hanging in the balance. Following the fall of Roe v Wade — the decision that guaranteed abortion rights across the US — the Supreme Court is now considering whether to uphold the ruling of a Texas judge to revoke the pill’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration, which dates back to 2000.

Australians may shake their heads at the demise of Roe v Wade, but nonetheless, through a combination of complacency and political cowardice, we have failed to properly secure reproductive rights at home.

Here, mifepristone is better known as RU486, the drug Tony Abbott fought to keep his boxer’s fists clamped around as health minister in the form of a ministerial veto. The man who called abortion the “easy way out” was determined to make it harder to access, aided and abetted by John Howard, who effectively banned mifepristone in 1996 as a concession to independent senator Brian Harradine in return for supporting the partial privatisation of Telstra.