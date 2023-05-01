The Jacinta Nampijinpa Price-led campaign is the only Voice to Parliament group showing ads on YouTube and Google services so far, having paid to show their messages to millions of Australians in the past 10 days.

That’s according to data taken from Google’s ad transparency centre, which is now giving never-before-seen detail on advertisers using Google’s ad services to show messages about the Voice referendum. Google is responsible for serving video ads on YouTube, sponsored listings on Google search and display ads on other websites that use Google ads.

Last month, Google quietly updated its political content policy to include advertisements about “a referendum or plebiscite” in Australia starting from today.