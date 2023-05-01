Tony Abbott has told a parliamentary committee the Indigenous Voice to Parliament would be a “mistake” because it would give “about 4% of the population” a greater say in government affairs than “everyone else”.

The former prime minister initially didn’t make the cut for Monday’s witness list at the inquiry into the proposed Voice, but was granted a slot after he complained in a newspaper article and a Twitter statement about being “gagged”.

“Tony Abbott, the 28th prime minister, but coming as a private citizen to talk about an incredibly important topic,” he introduced himself.