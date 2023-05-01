Former Melbourne lord mayor Robert Doyle has been stripped of his Order of Australia after what Crikey understands has been a long campaign to have the governor-general revoke the award.

The decision was made following a recommendation by the Council of the Order of Australia, which was overhauled 12 months ago following the election of the Albanese government. It potentially signals an important change in how the governor-general’s office will deal with cases where there are serious findings — but no criminal conviction — against the holder of an honours award.

Two separate inquiries into Doyle’s behaviour in recent years have found substance to allegations of sexual harassment. The first inquiry, conducted in 2018 into allegations from two female councillors, concluded that he had acted in a way that could constitute sexual harassment and gross misconduct. A second inquiry found he had behaved in a “sleazy” and “sexually inappropriate way” towards a woman at a Melbourne Health function in 2016. Doyle had allegedly placed his hand on the inside of the woman’s leg. She was seated next to him at a black-tie dinner. Both inquiries were conducted by Ian Freckelton QC — but did not require a criminal standard of proof and were not heard in a court.