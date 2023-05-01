“People understand that we can’t do everything at once,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said last month.

Similar “steady as she goes” talking points were parroted by Labor’s frontbench last week in response to increasing pressure to raise the rate of JobSeeker, including from the government’s own backbench and expert committee.

The message was we just haven’t reached the Right Time™ — when the government’s stars and chakras perfectly align to facilitate a politically and economically costless welfare expansion. Just hang tight and trust the process.