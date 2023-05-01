Mark Latham, Australia’s great dodged bullet, the human manifestation of the phrase “incident at Hungry Jack’s“, continues a public dissolution more protracted and painful than that of the Ottoman Empire.

In his recent blow against the cultural elites in aid of returning politics to the material concerns of the working man, One Nation’s New South Wales leader boldly… subjected independent MP Alex Greenwich to an episode of homophobic taunting. And in the absence of an apology, which seems highly unlikely to come, he’s going to be sued for defamation over it.

If it does go to court, how might Latham’s defence play out? Thankfully, we have a historical precedent to guide us. Back in 2018, Latham’s quest to render the phrase “humiliating new low” meaningless from overuse saw him sued by journalist Osman Faruqi for Latham’s claims that Faruqi supported “anti-white racism”.