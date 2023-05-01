Australia’s immigration program is a mess, and the Albanese government has promised to fix it.

In her National Press Club address on Thursday, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil signalled the government’s intentions — at least in regard to skilled migration. Family migration will wait for another day.

The speech coincided with the publication of the expert review of the migration program that the minister commissioned in September, and with the release of the government’s initial response — an outline of its future migration strategy.