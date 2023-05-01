If you were to compare the coverage the British monarchy in the early 1800s to that which it receives now, which era do you think would be more fearfully deferential, more credulously accepting of the institution?
Upon the death of King George IV in 1830, The Times of London wrote the following obituary:
There never was an individual less regretted by his fellow-creatures than this deceased king. What eye has wept for him? What heart has heaved one throb of unmercenary sorrow?
