Peter Dutton is attempting to shut Australian media out of the feel-good bipartisan acceptance of the Uluru Statement from the Heart by locking the opposition into rejecting the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. And in trying to make it party-political, he’s trapping the media to “both-sides” the debate along the fissures of the traditional Labor-Liberal divide.

It’s time, says US journalist Wesley Lowery in a key essay in Columbia Journalism Review, to abandon “performative neutrality, paint-by-the-numbers balance, and thoughtless deference to government officials”.

The opposition leader’s strategy insists the media cover the Voice as politics as usual, rather than recognise it as a moment to affirm a critical national project that meets the demands of a multicultural — indeed, multiracial — democracy.