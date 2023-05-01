Michael Bradley was Crikey’s lawyer in Lachlan Murdoch’s case against Private Media.

On with the show. In late 2022, the parties to the Murdoch v Crikey defamation case were deep in the “evidence” phase of proceedings, meaning they were gathering witnesses and getting their testimonies sorted out.

Unlike the United States, in Australia the concept of a deposition — where each party gets a crack at cross-examining their opponent’s witnesses under oath before the trial begins — is unknown. In Australian defamation cases, the usual process is that we get to know the identities of the other side’s witnesses and an outline of what they’re going to say in the witness box. It’s much less entertaining than the American way.